F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:ZTEN)

F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87. F/m 10-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

