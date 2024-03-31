F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1978 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ZTWO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $50.31.
