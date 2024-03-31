F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ZTWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1978 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
ZTWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11. F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $50.31.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m 2-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.