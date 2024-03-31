F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:ZTRE)

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,769. F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.06.

