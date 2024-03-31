F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ZTRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 3rd

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

ZTRE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06. F/m 3-Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

