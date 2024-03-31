F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2313 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Performance

XFIX opened at $51.91 on Friday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

