Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 744,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,838,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,778,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

