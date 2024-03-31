Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.29 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.