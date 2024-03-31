Fermata Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,703,041,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,637,062,000 after purchasing an additional 435,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,342,503,000 after acquiring an additional 512,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,441. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

