Fermata Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 355.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,406,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

