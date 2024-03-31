Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $54.40. 2,922,464 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.