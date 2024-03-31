Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. 2,265,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

