Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,174 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,238,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 990.99 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,414.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

