Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,333 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 693,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after purchasing an additional 125,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after buying an additional 81,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,295,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 140,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 2,218,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,950. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $59.31.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

