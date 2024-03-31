Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 878 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

Eaton stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.68. 1,983,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,536. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $317.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

