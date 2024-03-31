Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,017.30. 165,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $959.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $836.38. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

