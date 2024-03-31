Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 9,455 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

ILTB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

