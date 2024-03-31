Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 339,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $195.10. 257,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,975. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.79. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.69 and a 1 year high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

