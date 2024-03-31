Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 1,002,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

