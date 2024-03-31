Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 23,134 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

