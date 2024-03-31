Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. 1,144,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,610. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

