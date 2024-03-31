Fifth Third Bancorp Has $33.81 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.43% of Berry Global Group worth $33,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 233,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shares of BERY stock remained flat at $60.48 during trading on Friday. 826,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

