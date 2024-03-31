Fifth Third Bancorp Has $50.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $50,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.