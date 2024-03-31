Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.72.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.21 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $257,189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.