Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,154 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $49,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $762.40. 1,083,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $770.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

