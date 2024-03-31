Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.14. 329,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

