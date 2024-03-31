Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 114 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $127.84. 3,310,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,835. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

