Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 19,883 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,883 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $56,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.81. 715,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.26.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

