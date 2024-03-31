Financial Comparison: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) vs. Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shutterstock and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brightcove 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shutterstock currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.43%. Brightcove has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shutterstock and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 12.61% 23.04% 12.15% Brightcove -11.38% -17.02% -7.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $874.59 million 1.86 $110.27 million $3.03 15.12 Brightcove $201.19 million 0.42 -$22.89 million ($0.54) -3.59

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Brightcove on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace. It also provides ad monetization; professional; customer success, support, and documentation; online and onsite training; and video.js and developer solutions. The company serves media companies, broadcasters, digital publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce businesses, and technology organizations, as well as government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

