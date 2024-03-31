First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of First Capital stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $95.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.