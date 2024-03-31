First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $95.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

About First Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

