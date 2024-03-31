First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

Shares of INBKZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Get First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- alerts:

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.