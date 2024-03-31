First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Resource Bancorp stock remained flat at $13.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 265. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. First Resource Bancorp has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.25.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.