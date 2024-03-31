First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1936 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 4,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

