First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 29th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.16. 40,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,381. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

