First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,318,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,306,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,830 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 571,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,648. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

