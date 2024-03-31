First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Increased by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.62 during trading on Friday. 571,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,648. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

