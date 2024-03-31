First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 2.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,537,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,690. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

