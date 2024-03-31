First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. 415,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

