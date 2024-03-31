First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,690. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33.
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
