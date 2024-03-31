First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

FPL opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.