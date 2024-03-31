First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 1.56% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB stock remained flat at $20.04 on Friday. 88,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.