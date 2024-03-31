First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Position Lowered by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter.

FIW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,740. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

