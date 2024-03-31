FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $47.78 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.