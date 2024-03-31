FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Announces Dividend of $0.12

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TDTT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 809.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.