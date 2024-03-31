Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.