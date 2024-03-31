Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 29th total of 1,184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,048.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Flight Centre Travel Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
