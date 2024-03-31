Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,804,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 29th total of 1,184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,048.0 days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Flight Centre Travel Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

