Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fobi AI Stock Up 10.9 %

Fobi AI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,787. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.14. Fobi AI has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 277.82% and a negative net margin of 321.37%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

