Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 1.0 %

FBIOP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.60. 12,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.