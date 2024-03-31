Forum Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.29 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.93 and its 200-day moving average is $430.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

