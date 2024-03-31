Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,644,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 329.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,238,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 990.99 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

